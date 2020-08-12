Aadi Krithikai pujas to be streamed online

CHENNAI

12 August 2020 00:40 IST

Devotees can watch online the Aadi Krithikai celebrations, including the float festival, of the Sri Subramanyaswamy temple in Tiruttani, from 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. A press release from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department said that the temple was one of the six abodes of Lord Muruga and that usually lakhs of devotees visited the temple during the Aadi Krithikai festival. However, due to the pandemic and closure of major temples, the festivities including abhishekam, alankaram and arathi would be streamed online on the link https://youtu.be/Ac3ubiTlJ8k.

