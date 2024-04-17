9,436 personnel to be deployed for poll duty in Villupuram Lok Sabha constituency

April 17, 2024 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

A total of 9,436 personnel will be deployed for poll duty in the seven Assembly segments in Villupuram Parliamentary constituency during the General Elections on April 19.

According to District Election Officer and Collector C. Palani, the third phase of randomisation for polling personnel was held at the Collectorate on Wednesday and completed through the Election Commission of India portal.

There are a total of 1,966 polling stations in the Assembly constituencies of Gingee, Mailam, Tindivanam (SC), Vanur (SC), Villupuram, Vikravandi and Tirukoyilur. A total of 2,359 presiding officers and equal number of polling officers I, II and III would be deployed in the polling booths.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.