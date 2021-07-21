85 test positive for COVID-19 in Cuddalore

CUDDALORE

21 July 2021 00:37 IST

Cuddalore on Tuesday reported 85 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the district’s tally to 59,676.

The district recorded 57,943 recoveries and 840 active cases.

Villupuram reported one death and 24 fresh cases, taking the total in the district to 43,442. The official death toll stood at 337.

In Kallakurichi, 48 persons tested positive, taking the overall count to 25,891.