703 fresh COVID-19 cases, 11 fatalities in State; Chennai, Coimbatore on top

CHENNAI

09 December 2021 00:28 IST

18 districts report marginally fewer number of cases than the previous day

Tamil Nadu reported 703 fresh COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, with Chennai and Coimbatore continuing to account for a third of all the cases.

The State also reported 11 deaths and 728 recoveries. The total number of cases stood at 27,32,648, of whom 26,88,142 have recovered. The toll stood at 36,560. The State had a total of 7,946 active cases as of Wednesday.

Chennai and Coimbatore reported 122 and 117 cases, respectively, followed by Erode (58), Chengalpattu (56) and Tiruppur (50). Eleven other districts reported cases in double digits, while 20 districts reported cases in single digit. Perambalur and Theni reported no new case on Wednesday.

Compared to the previous day, Wednesday saw 18 districts reporting marginally fewer or the same number of cases, while the remaining 18 districts saw a marginally higher number of cases.

Coimbatore accounted for four deaths and Chennai three. Salem, Tiruchi, Karur and Tirunelveli reported one death each. Among the deceased, one person had no co-morbidity, according to a medical bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department. He was a 62-year-old man from Salem district, who died less than an hour after getting admitted to the Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital on Sunday.

The oldest among the deceased was a 96-year-old woman from Tiruchi, who had diabetes and hypertension. She tested positive on November 26 and was admitted to a private hospital on December 1. She died a week later.

The State tested 1,01,523 people on Wednesday. The test positivity rate stood at 0.69%.

Over 2 lakh get jabs

With 2,09,935 more people being vaccinated, the total doses administered in government centres reached 7,21,81,972. Of those inoculated, 1,27,315 were aged 18 to 44, 54,450 were in the 45-59 age group and 27,984 were senior citizens.

Apart from them, 31 healthcare workers and 155 frontline workers also got jabs. The total doses administered in private centres stood at 27,68,857.