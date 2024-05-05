ADVERTISEMENT

6,115 startups launched in three years in Tamil Nadu

May 05, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The steps taken by the DMK government have made Tamil Nadu the ideal state for industrial investment and 6,115 startups have been launched in the last three years.

According to the government, the purpose of the Global Startup Summit slated for January 2025 was to encourage the participation of startups who have made a mark in their fields.

“When the DMK government assumed office in 2021 there were only 2105 startups. The industrial friendly climate created by the government led to the launch of 6,115 startups. It will fulfil the Chief Minister’s vision to make Tamil Nadu a trillion dollar economy and create employment for the youth,” the government said.

The startup conference in Coimbatore witnessed the launch of 83 products by the startups. “A total of 67 startups came out with 6,251 projects,” the government said.

