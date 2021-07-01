6 teachers from Tamil Nadu selected for National ICT awards

CHENNAI

01 July 2021 13:13 IST

The awards are given annually to motivate teachers to use ICT (Information and Communication Technology) in school education and in their classrooms.

Six teachers from Tamil Nadu have been selected for the National ICT Awards given by the Ministry of Education for the years 2018 and 2019.

For the year 2018, S.Ganesh from Thiruvarur district, Manohar Subramanian from Karur and K.B. Dhayananth from Tiruppur are among the 25 awardees selected from across the country. For 2019, Senthil Selvan from Sivaganga, and Thangaraja Mahadevan and R.Elavarasan from Salem are among the 24 awardees.

Around 205 entries were considered from across the country by a jury constituted for the award and 204 teachers made presentations about their work with ICT in schools in February earlier this year on the basis of which they were shortlisted.