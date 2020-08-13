5,871 new cases, 119 deaths in Tamil Nadu

13 August 2020 02:23 IST

A little over half of the 5,871 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Tamil Nadu were recorded in Chennai and other northern districts on Wednesday. As the surge continued across the State, another 5,633 persons were discharged and 119 persons succumbed to the infection.

Of the fresh cases, Chennai accounted for 993 cases followed by 400-plus cases in Chengalpattu (439) and Tiruvallur (407). A total of 371 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Kancheepuram, while Cuddalore recorded 337 cases. Ranipet and Tiruvannamalai had 254 and 123 cases respectively. While Villupuram had 95 cases, there was a dip in cases in Vellore as 45 persons tested positive.

Among the southern districts, Virudhunagar led the daily count with 292 cases followed by 282 in Theni. Cases increased in Madurai as 169 persons tested positive followed by 156 in Thoothukudi, 137 in Tirunelveli and 114 in Kanyakumari. A total of 99 persons tested positive in Tenkasi and 92 in Sivagangai.

Coimbatore recorded 294 fresh cases and Salem had 217 cases. While a total of 147 persons tested positive in Pudukottai, there were 135 cases in Tiruchi.

The fresh cases took the State’s overall tally to 3,14,520 of which 52,929 were active cases. A total of 2,56,313 persons were discharged, while the toll stood at 5,278.

Of the 119 persons who died, 107 had co-morbidities. Twenty persons died in Chennai, while Tiruvallur accounted for 11 deaths and Coimbatore and Tirunelveli each had nine deaths. Tiruppur accounted for seven deaths, while Madurai reported six deaths.

Two persons in their 20s succumbed to the infection. A 24-year-old man from Tiruppur who was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on July 31 died on August 11 due to severe acute respiratory illness and COVID-19 pneumonia. The second person - a 27-year-old man from Tenkasi - was admitted to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital on July 30. He died on August 10 due to viral pneumonia and COVID-19.

Two men - both aged 34 years - died in Tiruchi and Madurai. Both had no comorbidities. One of them died on August 11 due to COVID-19 pneumonia and respiratory failure, and the other person - a resident of Dindigul - died within an hour of admission on August 10 at Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai due to COVID-19.

Chennai accounts for a total of 2,370 deaths, followed by Chengalpattu (322), Tiruvallur (309) and Madurai (303).

In the last 24 hours, a total of 71,575 samples were tested in the State. This took the total number of samples to 34,32,025. Two more private laboratories were approved for COVID-19 testing - Panimalar Medical College Hospital and Research Institute, Chennai and Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Medical College and Hospital, Perambalur. As of date, there are a total of 72 testing facilities in the private sector and 61 in the government sector.