40,000 names deleted

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 04, 2022 21:20 IST

The Election Commission has facilitated the automatic deletion of names on the rolls in the old Assembly constituency after the voters submitted application for inclusion of names in a new Assembly constituency.

Once the EPIC number is submitted by the resident in the new Assembly constituency, the election officials will send the application for deletion of the names from the electoral rolls in the old address of the applicant.

Earlier, the voters were supposed to file application for deletion of names from the rolls. Now, the election officials have started submitting application for deletion based on the EPIC number submitted by the migrating elector. As a result, duplicate entries have been prevented in many Assembly constituencies of the city.

