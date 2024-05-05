ADVERTISEMENT

36-year-old quack arrested near Walajah town in Ranipet

May 05, 2024 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau

A 36-year-old quack was arrested on Saturday for giving prescriptions and treatment to patients at Chathiram Pudur village near Walajah town in Ranipet.

Health officials said that the accused, M. Divya, is a resident of the Chathiram Pudur village and is a first time offender. She had been offering medical treatment to patients for a decade without any professional qualification in her house in the Walajah taluk. She has studied only till class twelve. Every day, on an average, 35-50 patients visited her clinic for treatment.

After health officials grew wary of her activities., a special medical team led by Dr. S. Narmada, a health officer in Ranipet, raided her clinic. They found many used medical equipment, prescriptions, letterheads, syringes, capsules and other medical equipment inside the clinic. They seized medical equipment, including blood pressure apparatus, stethoscope, and syringes.

The clinic has been sealed and a case has been registered by the Ranipet SIPCOT police. Divya is lodged at the sub jail in Walajah town, the police informed.

