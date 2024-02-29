ADVERTISEMENT

2,794 bottles of IMFL, smuggled from Puducherry, seized in Villupuram

February 29, 2024 02:19 pm | Updated 02:20 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The police have arrested one person in connection with the case

The Hindu Bureau

In a major operation, officers of the Prohibition Enforcement Wing and the Central Intelligence Unit seized 2,794 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), smuggled from Puducherry into Villupuram district.

Based on a specific input about the smuggling of IMFL ,i a police team began conducting vehicle checks at Vikravandi near Villupuram. The team intercepted an SUV and seized 2,794 bottles of IMFL smuggled from Puducherry. The police arrested R. Surya, 27 of Kalaignar Nagar in Vanur in connection with the seizure.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

