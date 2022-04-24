250 projects on display at SRM’s ‘Project Day 2022’

Nearly 6,000 students from various schools in the city visit the venue

More than 250 projects created by students of SRM Group of Institutions in its Ramapuram campus, which includes Easwari Engineering College, SRM Institute of Science and Technology and SRM Dental College, were displayed as part of the three-day “Project Day 2022” celebrations organised on the campus since Thursday.

R. Velraj, Vice-Chancellor, Anna University, inaugurated the event and motivated the teams of students who displayed their projects. He said that the nation was now in need of innovation and many entrepreneurs.

A release by the institution said that the projects focused on innovation, use of high-end technology and eco-friendliness. Around 6,000 students from different schools in the city visited the exhibits.

R. Shivakumar, Chairman, SRM Group of Institutions, Ramapuram and Tiruchi campuses, presided over the event.