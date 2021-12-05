25-year-old man arrested for sexual harassment

CHENNAI

05 December 2021 00:16 IST

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for sexually harassing a woman.

The accused, N. Sathishkumar, was produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

Police said Sathishkumar made lewd comments at the woman, a resident of the same locality.

The 32-year-old complainant demanded an apology from the youth for his remarks.

The accused allegedly abused her and dis-robed himself.

Based on her complaint, the Kannagi Nagar police arrested the accused.