218 students graduate from IIIT Sri City

A total of 218 graduands from B. Tech, M.S. and Ph.D, programmes in Indian Institute of Information Technology, Sri City, received their degrees from Subhas Sarkar, Union Minister of State for Education, at the fifth convocation on Saturday.

In his convocation address, Mr. Sarkar appreciated the institute for implementing the practices such as outcome-based education curriculum to develop industry-ready graduates as envisaged by the National Education Policy 2020.

Institute director G. Kannabiran said the Board of Governors had approved launch of a 15-year vision and a five-year strategic plan. The Board had constituted a strategic advisory group with experts from the industry, government, academia, civil societies from within the country and abroad for the purpose, he said.

The highest annual package offered for a student at the institute was ₹85 lakh this year, Mr. Kannabiran said.

The chairman of the Board of Governors M. Balasubrmaniam spoke on the technology trends that were shaping the industry.