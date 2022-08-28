218 students graduate from IIIT Sri City

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 28, 2022 18:47 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 218 graduands from B. Tech, M.S. and Ph.D, programmes in Indian Institute of Information Technology, Sri City, received their degrees from Subhas Sarkar, Union Minister of State for Education, at the fifth convocation on Saturday.

In his convocation address, Mr. Sarkar appreciated the institute for implementing the practices such as outcome-based education curriculum to develop industry-ready graduates as envisaged by the National Education Policy 2020.

Institute director G. Kannabiran said the Board of Governors had approved launch of a 15-year vision and a five-year strategic plan. The Board had constituted a strategic advisory group with experts from the industry, government, academia, civil societies from within the country and abroad for the purpose, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The highest annual package offered for a student at the institute was ₹85 lakh this year, Mr. Kannabiran said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The chairman of the Board of Governors M. Balasubrmaniam spoke on the technology trends that were shaping the industry.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
higher education
engineering colleges

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app