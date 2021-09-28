180 kg of ganja seized near Vanagaram, two arrested

Accidental haul: Parcels of ganja seized near Vanagaram being unloaded from the car on Monday.

Chennai

28 September 2021 01:18 IST

Police are looking into the origin of the contraband

Maduravoyal police seized nearly 180 kg of ganja from a car near the Vanagaram toll plaza on Monday. The team, led by police inspector Siva Anand, arrested driver Muthur, 24, and his accomplice Periakaruppan, 45, in Vanagaram market after they abandoned the vehicle and fled.

A senior police official said when H. James, a head constable in the Poonamalee traffic division, was travelling on Maduravoyal Outer Ring Road, a car hit him from behind and sped away. Mr. James and Venkatachalam, another traffic police personnel on duty nearby, gave chase after alerting the control room. Noticing the policemen, the occupants of the car abandoned it and fled. When police searched the car, they found the ganja. The police have filed a case and are investigating the origin and possible destinations of the ganja.

