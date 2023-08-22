ADVERTISEMENT

1.63 crore applications received for women’s basic income scheme in T.N.

August 22, 2023 10:43 am | Updated 10:43 am IST - CHENNAI

A press release from the T.N. government said verification of the applications has now begun, and called upon residents to cooperate with officials who are undertaking field visits

The Hindu Bureau

Registration of application took place at camps held in phases across the State. A scene at one such camp in Erode, earlier this month | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

With the registration of applications for the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam (women’s basic income scheme) coming to an end on Sunday, August 20, 2023, the State government on Monday, August 21, 2023, said that it had received a total of 1.63 crore applications.

A press release by the government said that field visits were under way wherever necessary, to verify the details provided in the applications. The government has appealed to the public to extend cooperation to officials who will be visiting households for verification.

The registration of applications for the scheme, through which eligible women heads of families will receive an assistance of ₹1,000 a month, began on July 24, with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurating the launch of the scheme in Dharmapuri district.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The first phase of camps to register applications took place from July 24 to August 4. The second phase took place from August 5 to August 14. Special camps for those who could not avail of the camps on these days were organised on August 18, 19 and 20.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US