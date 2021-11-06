15 treated for burns at KMC

CHENNAI

06 November 2021 00:39 IST

Fifteen persons — 11 as outpatients and four as in-patients — were treated at the Department of Plastic, Burns and Reconstructive Surgery of Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for burns sustained during Deepavali celebrations on Thursday.

According to details provided by the hospital authorities, five of the injured were children. Last year, nine persons were treated for burns as outpatients and two as in-patients.

