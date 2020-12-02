13th century inscription about irrigation network found in Kallakurichi

KALLAKURICHI

An inscription revealing the existence of an irrigation system dating back to the 13th century was discovered by a team of researchers on the banks of a tank in Kallakurichi district.

The inscription dating back to the later Chola period was found by D. Ramesh, Assistant Professor, Department of History, Government Arts College, Villupuram and researchers Jothi Prakash, Mubarak and Kumaraguru during a field study.

According to Mr. Ramesh, the inscription was found engraved on a rock on the lower reaches of the Mookanur tank near Sankarapuram in Kallakurichi.

“The inscription suggests that an irrigation network was in existence during the reign of a feudal lord Vananenja Vanakoverayan,” he said.

The inscription details a project where water from a channel dug from the southern banks of the Arani tank joins Murkanur and is stored in a tank in Kaduvanur.

The inscription throws light on the fact that the water was supplied from a channel dug from three tanks for an effective irrigation network, Mr. Ramesh added.

A local chieftain with the title ‘Pooman Thiruneetru Sekarayan’ had implemented the irrigation system.

Though the period dates back to the later Chola period, there is want of clarity as to who ruled the dynasty, said Dr. S. Rajagopal, a historian.