134 recruits attested into Madras Regiment

UDHAGAMANDALAM

07 September 2020 06:00 IST

A total of 134 recruits were attested into the Madras Regiment at the Shrinagesh Barracks in Wellington, Coonoor, after successful completion of year-long basic and advanced military training on Saturday.

The attestation parade was reviewed by Brigadier Rajeshwar Singh, Commandant of The Madras Regimental Centre, Wellington.

“The attestation parade was carried out with appropriate social distancing in consonance with the highest traditions of the Indian Army. While addressing the parade, Reviewing Officer congratulated meritorious recruits and congratulated the instructors and staff for achieving very high standards of training and lauded the effort of Madras Regimental Centre to train smart and effective soldiers for Indian Army,” a press release said.