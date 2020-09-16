13 varsities opt for online examinations

CHENNAI

16 September 2020 00:18 IST

Revenue and Disaster Management Department issues Government Order

All 13 universities in Tamil Nadu that come under the jurisdiction of the Higher Education Department will conduct the final semester examinations in the online mode this year.

A government order to this effect was issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department on Tuesday.

The order follows a request from the Higher Education Department and the Directorate of Technical Education for permission to conduct the terminal (final semester) examinations for the academic year 2019-2020 in September.

Advertising

Advertising

Blended exam

Consequent upon this, the RDMD has permitted the universities to conduct the exams. All but Mother Teresa Women’s University will conduct the exams online. Mother Teresa University will conduct a blended exam, according to the order.

While exams for Alagappa University students began on Tuesday, the University of Madras and Bharathidasan University will hold exams from September 21 to 25.

Madurai Kamaraj University has scheduled exams from September 17 to 30. Anna University will conduct the exams from September 22 to 29; Bharathiar University’s exams will be held from September 21 to October 7.

Manonmaniam Sundaranar University and Annamalai University will conduct exams from September 21 to 30. Periyar University has scheduled exams from September 21 to 29.

Tamil Nadu Open University students will take exams from September 19 to 30 and Tiruvalluar University students will from September 16 to 29.

Students of the Tamil Nadu Teacher Education University will take their exams from September 17 to 29.

The DoTE will conduct its exams from September 23 to 29.

According to University of Madras Vice-Chancellor S. Gowri, they will follow the “online off campus” mode. Students can download the question papers, write answers, scan their answersheets and upload them. They will be given six hours; if unable to upload answersheets, they can send them by speed post to their principals.

The universities have provided all details on their websites to enable the students to access them.