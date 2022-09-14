13 contract workers of Neyveli Lignite Corporation injured in vehicle collision

The workers were on the way to Mines II

The Hindu Bureau CUDDALORE
September 14, 2022 14:22 IST

The van that carried contract workers of Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited collided with a mini truckat Mines II in Neyveli on September 14, 2022 | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Thirteen contract workers of NLC India Limited (NLCIL) were injured when the van in which they were travelling, collided head-on with a tipper lorry at Mines II in Neyveli near here on Wednesday.

Police said the workers engaged by a contractor were on the way to Mines II when the van collided with a tipper lorry that was coming in the opposite direction.

Of the 13 injured, three were admitted to Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) in Puducherry while the others were treated at the NLCIL General Hospital.

