122 vulnerable areas identified in Villupuram district ahead of northeast monsoon

October 13, 2023 04:53 pm | Updated 04:53 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

As many as 122 vulnerable, low-lying areas in Villupuram district that could face inundation during the upcoming northeast monsoon, have been identified, and necessary steps have been initiated to prevent or mitigate the problems caused due to flooding, Collector C. Palani said.

Chairing a review meeting at the Collectorate on Thursday, October 12, 2023, he said that from past experiences at least 122 areas were ‘‘flood prone” and among them, eight were high risk.

Public Works Department officials needed to immediately work on ensuring channels and waterways were free of all kinds of encroachment, he said.

The PWD should also monitor, and step-up their vigil around water bodies and low-lying areas that are prone to flooding. The PWD should ensure the strength of the embankments of water bodies such as rivers, lakes, and other water channels. As a precautionary measure, sandbags should be kept ready to plug leakages of bunds during heavy rains.

Mr. Palani said that an adequate number of motor pumps and electric saw machines have also been placed to bale out water from inundated areas and to clear trees that may get uprooted and block carriageways in the district.

Temporary relief shelters should be inspected to ensure they were habitable. Further, identification of new vulnerable areas should be immediately communicated to the administration and maps must be drawn up for the new areas, the Collector told officials. All vulnerable areas should have adequate relief camps for emergencies.

Officials from the District Rural Development Agency should inspect schools and relief camps to ensure the strength of the buildings, as well as the availability of drinking water and sanitation facilities to accommodate people during heavy rains, the Collector instructed.

Health Department officials should take precautionary measures to prevent water contamination and the spread of bacterial, viral, and mosquito-borne diseases. Government hospitals as well as rural and urban primary health centres should be equipped with an adequate stock of medicines, the Collector said, during the meeting.

