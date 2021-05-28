12 deaths reported in Madurai, eight in Virudhunagar

MADURAI/VIRUDHUNAGAR

28 May 2021 20:23 IST

A total of 1,140 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Madurai on Friday.

As many as 828 persons were discharged from various hospitals and healthcare facilities. Twelve new fatalities that were registered on Friday took the district’s overall death toll to 858.

In Virudhunagar district eight more persons succumbed to the viral infection. With this, the toll in the district has reached 379.

The deceased comprised two women and six men, including three men aged 45, 41 and 40 and a woman aged 38.

The district reported 818 fresh cases and 245 discharges.