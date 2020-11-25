108 ambulances kept ready, says Minister

CHENNAI

They have been positioned near government hospitals and police stations

The 108 ambulances are kept ready to handle emergencies, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar has said. About 2,000 litres of fuel has been procured to run generators in case of power failure at the 108 emergency call response centres.

Additional manpower has been deployed, and the vehicles have been positioned near government hospitals and police stations to prevent problems arising out of power failure and disruption in telecommunication facilities, he said.

All ambulances have been instructed to fill up their fuel tanks to their capacity. The State has readied 465 ambulances to serve the districts of Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Pudukottai, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Chengalpattu.

Arrangements have been made to integrate fire service and police control rooms to handle emergencies, he said.

A 24-hour emergency centre has been established to send out the government alerts as phone text messages, and on WhatsApp. People may contact 044-28888105 or 7338895011 for assistance in case of emergencies.