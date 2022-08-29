102 survivors celebrate victory over cancer

Vasantha Memorial Cancer Centre organises its 14th anniversary function

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 29, 2022 19:30 IST

As many as 102 cancer survivors participated in the 14th anniversary of Vasantha Memorial Cancer Centre on Sunday. Some of them were leukaemia survivors from 32 years ago. Some were aged over 60 and the oldest among them was aged 92. The participants held a candlelight vigil to celebrate conquering cancer.

The charitable hospital celebrates the day as Cancer Victors Day and this year it was jointly held with Hotel Radha Regent, Koyambedu.

Former Madras High Court judge K. Chandru, Arappor Iyakkam founder Jayaram Venkatesan, Ambal Auto managing director Ashokan Muthuswamy, film critic Blue Sattai Maran and managing director of Arun Vijaya Hospitals M. Arunachalam participated.

Ramanathan Jayaraman, oncologist and managing trustee of Vasantha Memorial Trust and Cancer Centre, said in 30 years of his practice, he had seen children aged 18 months to persons aged 98 getting treated for cancer and survive the disease.

