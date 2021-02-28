‘₹102. 93 crore required for T.N. polls’

CHENNAI

28 February 2021 01:36 IST

A sum of ₹102.93 crore is required for the conduct of the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu slated for April 6, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, who holds the Finance portfolio, said on Saturday.

Tabling the final supplementary estimates for 2020-21, Mr. Panneerselvam said out of this, a sum of ₹102.38 crore has been provided in the estimates and the remaining amount will be met by re-appropriation within the grant of the Public Department.

Advertising

Advertising