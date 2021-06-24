₹10 lakh for victim of police brutality in Salem

Chennai

24 June 2021 02:30 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has ordered compensation of ₹10 lakh to the family of A. Murugesan, who died after being beaten with a lathi by a policeman in Salem district. A government press release said Mr. Stalin spoke to the family of Murugesan and expressed his condolences and sympathies.

Taking into account the family’s situation, the Chief Minister ordered the compensation from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

Earlier, in the Assembly, when Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami raised the issue, Mr. Stalin assured him that action would be taken against those responsible for the incident.

Providing details, the CM said three persons, including Murugesan were found to be under the influence of alcohol, when the police stopped them for a vehicle check. Subsequently, a special subiinspector had assaulted Murugesan.