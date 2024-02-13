Talked to party MLAs, workers before taking the decision, says RLD chief on joining NDA 

February 13, 2024 10:37 am | Updated 10:37 am IST - Lucknow

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary on Monday confirmed that his party will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Mr. Chaudhary said the decision was taken after consultation with the MLAs and party leaders, and considering the circumstances.

“I talked with my MLAs and workers before taking the decision [joining the NDA]. It is not that we did a big planning or thinking for a long time. We had to decide in a short period due to circumstances. Our motive is correct, we want to do good work for the people. When the Bharat Ratna was conferred on [former Prime Minister] Chaudhary Charan Singh, we were pleased; this respect is not only for our family but also for the farmers, youth and poor across the country,” said Mr. Chaudhary, the grandson of Chaudhary Charan Singh, when asked by presspersons about some RLD MLAs being unhappy over the decision to join hands with the NDA.

The RLD president made the announcement on the birth anniversary of the party founder and his late father, Chaudhary Ajit Singh.

Mr. Chaudhary, a Rajya Sabha member along with top party leaders celebrated the birth anniversary of the late Ajit Singh.

The speculation of a potential BJP-RLD tie-up emerged in August 2023 when the RLD chief was absent from the Rajya Sabha during the voting on the Delhi Services Bill despite being part of the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc. The Services Bill was among the very few issues that saw the Opposition bloc collectively taking on the BJP. The RLD, a western U.P.-centric party, enjoys support primarily among a section of Jat community voters, among others.

