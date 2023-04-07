ADVERTISEMENT

Sweeping powers to PIB amounts to censorship: CPI(M)

April 07, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - New Delhi

This is totally anti-democratic and unacceptable, says the party

The Hindu Bureau

The CPI(M) has attacked the Narendra Modi government for amending the IT Rules 2021, giving “sweeping powers” to the government’s public relation outreach department — Press Information Bureau (PIB), to fact-check information about the Central government on social media platforms and termed it a form of “censorship”.

ALSO READ
Online platforms must take down PIB-flagged ‘fake news’

As per the changes notified on Thursday through the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Amendment Rules, 2023, amending the IT Rules, 2021, social media platforms and other intermediaries on the Internet are now required to make sure that “fake news” articles about the Union government which have been declared as such by the PIB are taken down from their platforms when they are alerted to such posts.

In a statement here, the CPI(M) Polit Bureau expressed its strong disapproval and urged the government to immediately withdraw it. “Such sweeping powers to the PIB are tantamount to outright censorship, affecting all users of these platforms. This is totally anti-democratic and unacceptable,” the statement said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US