Suspicious object detected, destroyed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

October 13, 2023 01:03 pm | Updated 01:03 pm IST - Srinagar

A bomb disposal squad was called to the spot which later destroyed the suspicious object

PTI

Image for representational purposes only. Security forces on October 13 detected and later destroyed a suspicious object in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, officials said. | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

Security forces on October 13 detected and later destroyed a suspicious object in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, officials said.

A road opening party of the Army detected two suspicious small gas cylinders, suspected to be IEDs, on the roadside at Odipora in the Kralgund area of the north Kashmir district, the officials said.

A bomb disposal squad was called to the spot which later destroyed the suspicious object, they said.

There was no loss of life or damage to property during the destruction of the suspicious object, they added.

