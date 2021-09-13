Surprise over Odisha withdrawal of scheme for COVID-19 orphans

BHUBANESWAR

13 September 2021 23:00 IST

Decision follows declining trend in the pandemic, says government

The Odisha government has suddenly discontinued a special scheme ‘Ashirvad’ for children, who were losing their parents to COVID-19, barely three and half months after its launch.

The State government had on June 20 announced ₹2,500 a month for children, who lost both their parents, in the pandemic.

Comprehensive package

The comprehensive package was meant for orphans while beneficiaries were divided into three categories — children who lost parents and one of earning parents.

Now, the government said children losing parents after September 15 would no more be covered under the scheme due to the declining trend in the pandemic.

“While considering the need of children who lost both parents or primary bread earner parent, the State government has launched Ashirvad scheme. The scheme includes monthly financial support and other convergent support for eligible children and their care givers,” said Aravind Agarwal, Director of the Integrated Child Development Scheme under Women and Child Development Scheme in a letter addressed to all Collectors.

“The scheme covers children who lost their parent(s) on or after April 1, 2020. It is observed that the disease has a declining trend in the State for quite some time. In view of the same, it is decided that any such children whose parent(s) or primary bread earner or any other person died after September 15, 2021 shall only be covered under Child Protection Scheme for children in need of care and protection and not under Ashirvad,” Mr. Agarwal wrote.

Close to 1,800 children have lost their parents since April 1, 2020. Of them, over 160 children had lost both parents to COVID-19.

Safe environment for holistic development

During the launch, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, “The State government is committed to providing a safe environment for holistic development of these children who need special care of society.”

“Under Ashirvad scheme, ₹2,500 per month will directly be transferred to the account of children who have lost both parents. The government will continue to give the assistance till the child turns 18. The government would stop paying the amount if the child is adopted,” said the government.

In July, the government had even directed Women Self Help Groups to identify children who lost their parents during the pandemic. Child rights activists were surprised to find the Naveen Patnaik government withdrawing Ashirvad Scheme, which was being hailed as pioneering scheme.