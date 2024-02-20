Supreme Court sets aside Chandigarh mayoral poll results, declares AAP Councillor Kuldeep Kumar winner

February 20, 2024 04:18 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - New Delhi

Noting how democracy was thwarted at the grassroots, that too, by misusing the office of the Returning Officer to change the course of the election results, the Supreme Court on Tuesday flexed its extraordinary constitutional power under Article 142 to deliver Aam Aadmi Party a victory by declaring its candidate, Kuldeep Kumar, validly elected as Chandigarh Mayor.

After watching the video of the polling at Chandigarh mayoral polls, a Bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud concluded that Returning Officer Anil Masih made a “deliberate attempt” to deface eight ballot papers in order to swing the poll results in favour of Kumar’s rival and BJP candidate, Manoj Sonkar.

The court also held that Masih made a patently false statement in the Supreme Court on February 19 that the eight ballots had been defaced before it reached him.

The court issued show cause notice to him, giving him three weeks to explain why criminal action should not be initiated against him.

Congratulating Mr. Kumar, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal in a post on X wrote, “This became possible only because of Indian democracy and the Honorable Supreme Court. We have to preserve the impartiality of our democracy and autonomous institutions at any cost.”

The court was hearing the plea of AAP candidate for the election Kuldeep Kumar, accusing Returning Officer Anil Masih of electoral malpractices.

The Supreme Court on February 19 had voiced its deep concern over the "horse-trading" and said it will examine the ballot papers and video recording of the counting. It said instead of ordering fresh polls, it may consider declaration of results on the basis of votes already cast.

The BJP had won the Chandigarh mayoral polls on January 30 defeating the comfortably placed AAP-Congress alliance candidate after the Returning Officer declared as invalid eight votes of the coalition partners, drawing accusations of tampering with ballots.

Manoj Sonkar of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had defeated Kuldeep Kumar after polling 16 votes against his rival's 12 to bag the Mayor's post. Mr. Sonkar, however, resigned subsequently, while three AAP councillors defected to the BJP.

(With inputs from PTI)

