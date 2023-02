February 07, 2023 10:56 am | Updated 10:59 am IST

The Supreme Court on February 7 refused to entertain petitions challenging the appointment of advocate Victoria Gowri as a judge of the Madras High Court.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and B.R. Gavai heard the petitions filed against her elevation on the grounds of having delivered “hate speeches” against religious minorities.

As the hearing progressed, advocate Victoria Gowri took oath as additional judge of Madras High Court on Tuesday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT