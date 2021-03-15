Supreme Court commences hearing whether Mandal verdict needs to be revisited

New Delhi

15 March 2021 23:32 IST

The Supreme Court on Monday commenced hearing on whether the landmark 1992 verdict in the Indira Sawhney case, which caps the quota at 50%, require a re-look by a larger bench.

A five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, gave a week’s time to all the States to submit their brief note of submissions after some of them sought time.

Senior advocate Arvind Datar, appearing for petitioners, who opened the arguments on the question of reference to a larger bench, said there was no need to revisit the Indira Sawhney verdict.

Datar argued that a 11-judge bench needed to be constituted to revisit the verdict, which dealt with several issues, including the cap of 50% quota, adding that it was not required.

Since its inception of the Supreme Court, a 11-judge bench has been constituted only five times to examine issues that are unique and of immense constitutional importance, he said.

Datar said the question raised in the matter was only whether the 50% quota limit could be breached and not other issues dealt by the 1992 verdict.

“Indira Sawhney (judgement) was delivered with so much deliberations and views that in my humble view it need not be revisited,” Datar said, adding that the 50% cap had been accepted since the verdict.

The bench, also comprising justices L. Nageswara Rao, S. Abdul Nazeer, Hemant Gupta and S. Ravindra Bhat said: “On the request of counsel for different States, we allow one week time to file their brief note of written submissions.”