ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme Court Collegium recommends names of 13 advocates as judges of High Courts

October 18, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - New Delhi

The Collegium said for the purpose of assessing the merit and suitability of the above candidates for elevation to the High Court, it has scrutinised and evaluated the material placed on record

The Hindu Bureau

Supreme Court of India. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Supreme Court Collegium led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on Wednesday recommended the names of 13 advocates as judges of different High Courts.

The collegium, which also includes Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sanjiv Khanna, recommended the names of advocates N. Unni Krishnan Nair and Kaushik Goswami as judges of the Gauhati High Court.

In another decision, the collegium recommended the names of advocates Siddhartha Sah and Alok Mahra for appointment as judges of the Uttarakhand High Court.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Editorial | Delay as tactic: On the Centre and Collegium relationship

It recommended the names of advocates Harmeet Singh Grewal, Deepinder Singh Nalwa, Sumeet Goel, Sudeepti Sharma, and Kirti Singh for appointment as judges of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana.

The collegium also recommended the names of advocates Vinay Saraf, Vivek Jain, Ashish Shroti, and Amit Seth for appointment as judges of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

The collegium said the recommendations were based on consultations with colleagues and assessment of the fitness and suitability of the advocates for appointment as High Court judges.

The collegium said it scrutinised and evaluated the material placed on record, including the observations made by the Department of Justice in the file as well as the complaints received against some of the candidates.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US