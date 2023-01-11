ADVERTISEMENT

SC collegium recommends judicial appointments to five High Courts

January 11, 2023 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - NEW DELHI

The resolutions have come within days of Attorney General stating that government would adhere to timelines fixed by the court to process recommendations for judicial appointments

The Hindu Bureau

New Delhi, 18/05/2022. A view of the Supreme Court in New Delhi on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Photo: R. V. Moorthy / The Hindu | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

The Supreme Court collegium on Tuesday recommended names for appointment as judges in Bombay, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Gauhati and Manipur High Courts.

These collegium resolutions have come within days of Attorney General R. Venkatramani informing the Supreme Court that the government would adhere to timelines fixed by the court to process recommendations for judicial appointments in High Courts.

The collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud approved the proposal for elevation of advocate Neela Kedar Gokhale, a Supreme Court lawyer, as a judge of the Bombay High Court.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The collegium also agreed with the proposal to elevate Ramachandra Dattatray Huddar and Venkatesh Naik Thavaryanaik, both judicial officers, as judges of the Karnataka High Court.

Similarly, Mridul Kumar Kalita, a judicial officer, has been recommended for elevation as a judge of the Gauhati High Court while judicial officers P. Venkata Jyothirmai and V. Gopalakrishna Rao have been recommended for judgeships in the Andhra Pradesh High Court. The collegium also agreed with the proposal to appoint Aribam Guneshwar Sharma and Golmei Gaiphulshillu Kabui, both judicial officers again, as judges in the Manipur High Court.

The collegium said it has, on reconsideration, resolved to reiterate its earlier recommendation to elevate advocate Nagendra Ramachandra Naik as a judge of the Karnataka High Court.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US