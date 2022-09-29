Supreme Court acquits man condemned to death without a shred of evidence

Judge says he was too poor to even afford a lawyer during trial

Krishnadas Rajagopal NEW DELHI
September 29, 2022 00:05 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Supreme Court on Wednesday acquitted a man sentenced to death on the charges of murdering and raping a six-year-old 10 years ago.

Justice V. Ramasubramanian, who authored the judgment for a three-judge Bench of Justices S. Abdul Nazeer and A.S. Bopanna, said the Uttar Pradesh Police framed the man in the case without "even a shred of evidence to prove his culpability".

The judgment registered its shock at how the sessions court and the Allahabad High Court chose to "completely overlook" the suspicious story of the prosecution side and sent an innocent man to the death row. Both the lower courts had found the man guilty of "exhibiting deviant behaviour and abnormal sexual urge", deserving the death penalty.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

But Justice Ramasubramanian, on the other hand, drew attention to how the condemned man was so poor that he could not even afford a lawyer in the trial court.

"The appellant was so poor that he could not afford to engage a lawyer even in the sessions court. After his repeated requests to the court of district and sessions judge, the service of an advocate was provided as amicus. In cases of such nature, the responsibility of the court becomes more onerous," the Supreme Court observed, ordering his immediate release.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Justice Ramasubramanian said by framing an innocent man, the State has done an injustice both to him and the family of the child by not conducting a proper investigation in the case.

"We cannot shy away from the fact that it is a ghastly case of rape and murder of a six-year-old child. By not conducting the investigation properly, the prosecution has done injustice to the family of the victim. By fixing culpability upon the appellant without any shred of evidence, the prosecution has done injustice to the appellant. The court cannot make someone a victim of injustice to compensate for the injustice to the victim of a crime," Justice Ramasubramanian emphasised.

The Bench agreed with the defence side, led by senior advocate S. Nagamuthu, that there were serious defects in the police case, including a substantial delay in forwarding the FIR to the jurisdictional court and a "shocking abdication of duty" by the investigating officer who failed to produce any forensic or medical evidence in the case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
justice and rights

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app