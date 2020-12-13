State, non-state actors who prop up terrorism should be isolated globally, says Vice-President

New Delhi

13 December 2020 18:42 IST

Everybody will end up a loser if the menace is not rolled back, says Venkaiah Naidu.

The state and non-state actors who prop up terrorism as an instrument of state policy should be isolated by the global community, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu said on the anniversary of the attack on Parliament.

India has been piloting the proposal for adoption of a UN Convention against Terrorism. Without specifying any country, Mr. Naidu said, “Many countries from across different continents support India’s voice in this regard. There are some who are oblivious to the larger threats of #terrorism out of narrow geo-political and economic considerations. They should realise that in the end, everybody will end up a loser if the menace of terror is not rolled back through a united effort.”

Mr. Naidu said the only agenda of terror outfits is to disrupt the democratic and economic fabric of the world and force humanity into a dark era. Only collective global action can put an end to this, he said. “The state and non-state actors who prop up terrorism as an instrument of state policy for narrow ends should be isolated by the global community and made to behave.”

Advertising

Advertising

There is a need, Mr. Naidu said, to learn lessons from 2001 when not only India but also the rest of the world faced one of the worst terrorist attacks.

December 13, 2001 is a stark reminder of the menace of terrorism and its professed antagonism to democratic values and economic aspirations, he said.

“This day, 20 years ago, a band of terrorists mentored and trained by a neighbour launched an attack on the temple of Indian democracy in broad daylight that shook the whole world,” Mr. Naidu said. A catastrophe was averted that day because of alert and brave security personnel, he said.