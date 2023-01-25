ADVERTISEMENT

Stand against onslaught on judiciary: Kharge

January 25, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The comment came in the backdrop of many adverse statements from Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, against the collegium system

The Hindu Bureau

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in an address on the eve of Republic Day, urged the country to stand united against the “onslaught on judiciary”. The comment comes in the backdrop of many adverse statements from Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, against the collegium system.

The Constitution was the foundation of our democracy but today, it was endangered, said Mr. Kharge. “Some people who never believed in the Indian Constitution, never respected it, spoke and acted against it, are the ones busy weakening every constitutional institution,” he said.

Mr. Kharge listed out instances of alleged unconstitutional acts of the government including toppling elected government through backdoor, and intimidating the Opposition by filing false cases. The country was going through severe economic downturn and high unemployment rate, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The Prime Minister and his government are not interested in anything other than speech, campaigning and elections,” he said.

Next year, Mr. Kharge said, the country would be celebrating the 75th anniversary of being a Constitutional Republic and it was more important than ever to strengthen the Constitution and Constitutional institutions.

“Ensure the rights of the poor and downtrodden, and lead India towards a bright future,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US