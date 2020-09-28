SSP-rank officer promoting Islamophobia, says Jammu Muslim body

Srinagar

28 September 2020 21:06 IST

He is resorting to a sinister campaign through his personal twitter handle, it says

The Jammu-based Muslim Joint Action Committee (MJAC), in a letter written to the J&K Home secretary, has alleged that a SSP-rank officer “was resorting to wanton vilification and repeated attacks through his tweets on Islam and Muslims”.

“SSP, Security, Jammu, Mr. Swarn Singh Kotwal through his tweets on Islam and Muslims is projecting them as terrorists and airing his political views in contravention to the service conducts rules,” the letter written by Parvez Khan, member of the MJAC, reads.

The letter, also addressed to top police officers of the Union Territory (UT), said despite being in a very sensitive place of posting and responsible for the safety and security of all sections of society, “he on August 29, 2020 used an unexpected language to project all Muslims as terrorists”.

The alleged tweet of the SSP attached with the letter reads: “Time n again all political parties after every terrorist act of violence paddles aatankwad Ka Koi dharm Nahin hota......but this I think is the biggest fraud being played on all of us. From Delhi, Bengaluru to Sweden the religion is very much visible. Srilanaka n Burma knew it in days (sic).”

“The SSP through his personal twitter handle has been resorting to a planned and sinister campaign to malign Muslims and Islam and create an atmosphere of Islamophobia. The moral turpitude is aimed clearly at creating enmity and feelings of hatred and ill-will between different religions.”

The complainant sought an investigation and legal action against the officer.