Solicitor General refuses consent to criminal contempt action against Swara Bhasker

NEW DELHI:

26 August 2020 20:59 IST

Tushar Mehta said, "It was “misconceived” to approach him when Attorney General K.K. Venugopal had already declined them consent under the Contempt of Courts Act on August 21."

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Wednesday refused consent to criminal contempt action against actor Swara Bhasker.

Mr. Mehta, in a short one-page letter, told Karnataka-resident Usha Shetty and her lawyers that it was “misconceived” to approach him for consent when Attorney General K.K. Venugopal had already declined them consent under the Contempt of Courts Act on August 21.

Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute

The prior consent of the Attorney General or the Solicitor General is required for the Supreme Court to initiate criminal contempt action in a case. Ms. Shetty had sought the consent of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, saying she “respectfully differs” with Mr. Venugopal.

The complaint against Ms. Bhasker accused her of “scandalising” the Supreme Court. It referred to a public address made by Ms. Bhaskar in a meeting organised by Mumbai Collective following the apex court’s judgment in the Ramjanmabhoomi title dispute case in November last year in which the court ordered the handing over of the disputed land to the Hindus to build a temple.

The petition quoted Ms. Bhaskar saying “we are living in a country where the Supreme Court of our country states that the demolition of Babri Masjid was unlawful and in the same judgment rewards the same people who brought down the mosque”.

But Mr. Venugopal, in his note, had concluded that her comments regarding the Ramjanmabhumi title dispute verdict of the court “appears to be a factual one” and her “perception”.