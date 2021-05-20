Social Justice Ministry to give financial aid to trans people

NEW DELHI

20 May 2021 01:58 IST

Beneficiaries can register with the National Institute of Social Defence

The Social Justice Ministry would give transgender persons a one-time financial assistance of ₹1,500 at a time that livelihoods have been affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Department of Social Justice secretary R. Subrahmanyam said on Wednesday.

Social Justice Minister Thawarchand Gehlot added in a tweet that the “immediate subsistence assistance” to trans persons would be given through direct benefit transfer, for which beneficiaries can register with the National Institute of Social Defence.

The Ministry had provided one-time assistance of ₹1,500 each to 5,711 transgender people during the pandemic, Social Justice Minister of State Rattan Lal Kataria had informed Parliament on February 4, 2021.

Advertising

Advertising