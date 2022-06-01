Singer KK dies in Kolkata

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as ‘KK’ during his performance, at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata, on May 31, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

June 01, 2022 00:07 IST

KK was feeling unwell after reaching his hotel, following a performance at a concert

Well-known Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died in Kolkata on Tuesday night, officials said. He was 53. KK was feeling unwell after reaching his hotel, following a performance at a concert in the evening where he sang for almost an hour, officials said. He was taken to a private hospital in south Kolkata where doctors declared him brought dead, they said. "It's unfortunate that we could not treat him," a senior official of the hospital said. KK, known as a versatile singer, has recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among other languages.