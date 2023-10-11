Sikkim floods | Central team leaves for Delhi after assessing situation in flood-hit areas

October 11, 2023 04:07 pm | Updated 04:07 pm IST - Gangtok

The Inter-Ministerial Central Team led by Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Anant Kishore Saran on October 11 left for the national capital after completing the assessment of the extent of damage caused by flash floods in Sikkim, an official said.

The Central team members were seen off at the airport by the Relief Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Land Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Anil Raj Rai, and senior officers of the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA).

During their three-day visit, the Central team was briefed by Chief Secretary V.B. Pathak about large-scale damage to road infrastructure, telecommunication network, displacement of people and fatalities due to flash floods in Teesta river basin areas in four districts following a cloudburst on Lhonak lake in North Sikkim on October 4.

The Central team had visited the disaster-affected areas in East and North Sikkim for a first-hand information of the extent of damage inflicted by flash floods.

On October 10 the Central team had visited North Sikkim’s Mangan district the worst flood-affected district with over 30,000 people affected by the flash flood in the district.

Members of the Central team on October 9 had visited the affected areas in Gangtok, Pakyong district. Among the areas they visited were IBM, Rangpo, ATTC-Bardang, Golitar, Singtam, Dikchu and Phidang where they assessed the damage caused to buildings, power lines, roads and bridges.

Based on their ground-level assessment of the situation, field visits and interaction with concerned authorities in Sikkim, they are likely to make recommendations to the Central Government for financial assistance to carry out restoration and reconstruction of infrastructure in Sikkim, officials said.

A cloudburst in the Lhonak glacial lake led to the discharge of a huge quantity of water, which triggered a flash flood in the Teesta river, flooding towns and villages and affecting about 87,300 people.

