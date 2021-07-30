Sikh body demands safety for community in Afghanistan

CHANDIGARH

SGPC urges Centre to address problems faced by Sikhs in neighbouring country

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the body responsible for the management of gurdwaras, has demanded that the governments of India and Afghanistan must ensure the safety of Sikhs living in Afghanistan.

Expressing serious concern over a reported fall in the number of Sikhs in Afghanistan, SGPC chief secretary Harjinder Singh Dhami said that the Centre should take the matter seriously and make efforts to ensure their security and safety of life and property.

“Earlier, there were lakhs of Sikhs living in Afghanistan, but now their number is very limited. The reason is a sense of insecurity. The Sikhs were facing many difficulties in Afghanistan. There have been two major racial attacks on Sikhs in Afghanistan in the recent past. Many were killed, including leaders of the Sikh community. That is why the Sikhs of Afghanistan are terrified and governments have a responsibility to ensure their safety”, said Mr. Dhami.

He added that wherever Sikhs resided in the country and the world, they worked hard for the progress and prosperity there.

“Following the teachings of the Gurus, the Sikhs carried on the tradition of cooperation with everyone. The Sikh community seeks the welfare of all humanity, but sadly injustice is being done to the Sikhs in Afghanistan. I appeal to the Government of India to address the problems faced by the Sikhs living in Afghanistan. SGPC will also write a letter to the Government of India in this regard”, said Mr. Dhami.