Shun negativism, don’t encourage violence: Venkaiah Naidu

Panaji

25 February 2020 05:59 IST

Venkaiah says the youth should study issues like CAA before forming opinion

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday urged the youth to shun negativism and not to encourage violence.

Addressing a gathering at the 32nd annual convocation ceremony of Goa University, Mr. Naidu said the youth should “academically study” all issues, like the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), ban on triple talaq, and others, before forming their opinion.

“I am happy that in recent times people are talking about the importance of the Constitution. It is, indeed, a positive sign and every citizen must follow the Constitution in letter and spirit,” he said.

Also, everyone should follow constitutional methods to achieve their goals, the Vice President said. “We should not only be concerned about the fundamental rights, but also about duties. Rights and responsibilities must go together.”

Mr. Naidu said the need of the hour is to channel the energies of youths in constructive, nation-building activities. “My advice to youth is to shun negativism and not to encourage violence. There is no place for violence in a democracy,” he said, without referring to any specific instance.

Be constructive and not obstructive or disruptive. Develop a positive outlook, he said. “Some of our troubling neighbours are trying to advise us. They should not meddle in the internal happenings of our country.”

“If you need to progress, then you need to have peace. We can’t have outside interference in India’s internal affairs. We are able to take care of ourselves, thank you,” the Vice President said.

He also appealed to the youth to academically study issues like Article 370 (its scrapping in Jammu & Kashmir), ban on triple talaq, and the CAA before forming their opinion. “Don’t just rely on newspapers and headlines. Take a good advantage of social media.”

Mr. Naidu also said climate change and global warming are two of the biggest challenges being faced by the world, and all nations have to step up their effort to protect the environment and reduce carbon footprint. “We need to ensure that man does not tamper with nature but learns to co-exist in harmony with nature for a greener, life-enhancing future.”

Illiteracy, diseases, challenges in farm sector and social evils like atrocities on women and weaker sections, child labour, terrorism, communalism, and corruption have to be eradicated to build a new and resurgent India, Mr. Naidu said.

He said it is true these challenges have to be fought in a concerted manner by all conscientious citizens, but he expects the youth to be in the forefront of this noble mission. “This is the time for all sections, particularly the youth, to be at the forefront of making India stronger on all fronts. Please remember that discipline, honesty and total commitment to hard work are essential prerequisites for success in any field, including public life.”

The Vice President said people should always select and elect leaders on the basis of “four Cs of good conduct, character, capacity and calibre”, and not on the basis of the other four Cs — caste, community, cash and criminality.

Governor Satya Pal Malik, who is the Chancellor of Goa University, and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant were present at the convocation ceremony.