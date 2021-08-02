Shooter Naresh Kumar moves Supreme Court seeking inclusion for Tokyo Paralympic Games

NEW DELHI:

02 August 2021

He says he has necessary minimum qualifying scores

Paralympic shooter Naresh Kumar made an urgent mention in the Supreme Court on Monday to hear him and direct the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) to include him in the list of athletes to compete in the Tokyo Paralympic Games scheduled to be held from August 24.

Appearing before a Bench led by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana, senior advocate Vikas Singh, for Mr. Kumar, said August 2 is the last date for submission of the list of Indian athletes competing in the Paralympics. The PCI would hand over the list to the International Paralympics Committee (IPC).

Mr. Singh urged the court to list his case in the course of the day.

Mr. Singh said a Division Bench of the Delhi High Court had prima facie favoured his petition in a hearing on July 30, but did not realise the urgency of the case while posting it for hearing next on August 6, days after the expiry of the deadline for submission of the athletes’ list on August 2.

“If the matter is heard on August 6, it would render the matter infructuous, owing to the fact that as per the policy of IPC, the deadline to send the name of final selected candidates for participation in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics is August 2,” Mr. Singh argued.

Mr. Singh said no harm would be done to anyone for including Naresh Kumar, who is qualified to compete, in the list. Mr. Kumar had scored the necessary minimum qualifying scores (MQS) in international and domestic R7 Meter shooting events. Any country can send up to three athletes for an event at the Paralympics.

The Chief Justice Bench, which includes Justice Surya Kant, collected the case records from Mr. Singh. The CJI said they would list the case early only if they find it deserving, otherwise it would come up for hearing in the normal course.

“Petitioner is the only athlete who had two MQS in domestic events as well as international events. The petitioner has previously called out the illegal activities of PCI. The executive body of the PCI specifically held a grudge against the petitioner,” a submission note from Mr. Singh, containing the gist of the petition filed by him for Mr. Kumar, alleged.