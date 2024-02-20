ADVERTISEMENT

Shashi Tharoor conferred France’s highest civilian honour

February 20, 2024 10:28 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Mr. Tharoor was awarded the honour in August 2022, but formal conferring took place on Tuesday

The Hindu Bureau

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor at the Parliament House complex on February 7. | Photo Credit: PTI

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor was conferred France’s highest civilian honour, the Chevalier de la Legion d’ Honneur France, at an intimate ceremony in the French embassy in the national capital.

Mr. Tharoor was awarded the honour in August 2022, but formal conferring took place on Tuesday.

The Congress leader said that his relationship with France began during his stint in the United Nations and that he has always “nurtured a sense or profound respect for French democracy” as the land where “the people” first replaced “the king” as the nucleus of the nation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

France, which had sought strategic autonomy as part of its alliance with the United States, and India, which valued an independent foreign policy, are natural partners in building new coalitions for uncertain times, he added.

“To my mind, the conferral of this award to an Indian is also an acknowledgement of deepening of Franco-Indian relations, and the continuity of the warmth that has been a feature of this relationship for a very long time,” Mr. Tharoor remarked.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US