ADVERTISEMENT

Serum Institute of India restarts manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield

April 12, 2023 05:06 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST - New Delhi

The company had stopped manufacturing of Covishield in December 2021

PTI

A health worker inoculates a dose of Covishield vaccine against coronavirus at a special booster vaccination drive in Hyderabad. File. | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on April 12 said it has restarted manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield amid rising numbers of cases of the virus infection.

He said the company already has six million booster doses of Covovax vaccine available and adults must take the booster shot.

Reacting to reports of COVID-19 vaccines shortage, he said manufacturers are ready but there has been no demand.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"Just as a precaution, at risk we have done it so that people have a Covishield as a choice if they want it," Mr. Poonawalla told PTI on restarting of manufacturing of the vaccine.

The company had stopped manufacturing of Covishield in December 2021.

On Covovax which has been approved as a booster dose for 18-years and above, he said, "We have six million doses ready but the demand is exactly zero." Covovax booster is now on the CoWin app, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US