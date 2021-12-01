Serum Institute of India delivers first Novavax vaccine batch through COVAX

NEW DELHI

01 December 2021 10:53 IST

India and the World Health Organisation are yet to approve Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine

Serum Institute of India has sent doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Indonesia, in its first export of the Novavax shot through the COVAX network, Central Government said on Wednesday.

The world's biggest vaccine maker exported 137,500 doses of Covovax, as it calls the shot, to the Southeast Asian country last week.

Indonesia has approved the vaccine but India and the World Health Organization, which co-leads the COVAX vaccine-sharing network, have not.

