Senior CPI (Maoist) member arrested in West Bengal: NIA

PTI New Delhi
September 20, 2022 12:43 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Representational image.

CPI (Maoist) activist Samrat Chakraborty alias “Nilkamal Sikdar” was arrested in West Bengal in a case related to setting up units of the outlawed group in Assam, a National Investigation Agency (NIA) spokesperson said on September 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chakraborty (37), a resident of Seth Bagan Road, North 24 Parganas district, was also known as “Amit, Argha, Nirmal and Nirman”. He was arrested from Mahispata, near Narayana School on the Kalyani Expressway, the NIA spokesperson said.

The NIA said the case is related to the arrest of veteran Maoist leader Arun Kumar Bhattacharjee alias “Jyotish” alias “Kabir” alias “Kanak” alias “Kanchan da” of West Bengal, a central committee member, and an ideologue and strategist of the CPI (Maoist).

Bhattacharjee had been assigned the task to establish CPI (Maoist) organisation in Assam and to further spread the roots of the group in the State in general and the Northeast in particular, the spokesperson said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On September 2, the agency had filed a charge sheet against six arrested accused, including Bhattacharjee, in the Special NIA Court in Guwahati.

“Further investigations in the case revealed that accused Chakraborty was an active member of CPI (Maoist) organisation based in West Bengal. He was a linkman in clandestine communication between the top hierarchy of CPI (Maoist) organisation and the arrested accused, Bhattacharjee, who was operating from his hideout in Assam,” the spokesperson said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The official said Chakraborty had visited Cachar district of Assam on several occasions to assist Bhattacharjee in furthering the activities of the CPI (Maoist) organisation in the Northeastern States on the specific instructions of the eastern regional bureau of the party.

Further investigations in the case are in progress, the spokesperson said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
terrorism (crime)
West Bengal

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app